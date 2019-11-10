{{featured_button_text}}
Carol Eicke

Carol Eicke

Carol Eicke

WATERLOO — Carol Jean Vohs Eicke will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Nov. 25, 1929, in West Bend. She is the wife of the belated Hugh John Eicke.

Carol has worked as a vocal and instrumental teacher.

Her children are Tim, Chris and Janet.

Cards with a favorite memory may be sent to 1117 Maxhelen Blvd., Apt. 128, Waterloo 50701.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments