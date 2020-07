× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carol Ann Kruse

SHELL ROCK—Carol Ann Kruse will be celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower and a social distancing get together.

She will be having cake and coffee in her yard on July 26 from 2—4 pm with social distancing.

Feel free to stop by at: 207 West Main, Shell Rock 50670. You can send cards to PO Box 84, Shell Rock, 50670.

Bruce and Lorainne Kruse, Tom Kruse, Tamara Roselins and Family, and Terri Schimmack and Family

