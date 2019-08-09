(1938 — 2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Carol A. Will, 81, of the Western Home in Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Aug. 8.
She was born May 30, 1938, in Minneapolis to Paul Mark and Dorothy Patterson. She married Earl Will in St. Louis. He preceded her in death.
Carol and her husband cared for more than 40 foster children in their home, first in Fort Madison, then in Keokuk. She had earned her ADN, RN, BSN and later her master of arts in gerontologic nursing from Western Illinois University. She worked as a nurse for hospitals in St. Louis, Fort Madison, and Keokuk. She was a private care manager for patients in the Keokuk area and was a presenter for continuing education programs for nurses all over the Midwest. Carol co-authored two books on senior activities.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: a son, Jeffrey (Vickie) of Mechanicsville, Va.; three daughters, Susan (Tom) Whitson of Niota, Ill., Linda (Kirk) Schwerzler of Shelton, Wash., and Sharon (Clark) Porter of Waterloo; her sister, Nancy (William) Dennager of Warrenton, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and a daughter-in-law, Donna.
Memorial gathering: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls. Parrott and Wood is in charge of cremation.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be made to First United Methodist Church Choir or the Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony.
Carol and Earl were very active over the years in churches and were enthusiastic fans of symphonies wherever they lived. She was well-known for her adventuresome spirit, her strength, and her graceful practicality under any of life’s adversities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.