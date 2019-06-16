{{featured_button_text}}
Carmela Quirk

Carm Quirk

WATERLOO — Carmela “Carm” Quirk will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 22 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., hosted by her daughters and their families.

She was born June 24, 1929, to Carmine and Rose Pirro. She was married to Bob Quirk, now deceased.

Carm has been a homemaker.

Her family includes children Becky, Teresa, Patty, Rose and Sue, as well as 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to her at 1318 Pintail Drive, Waterloo 50702.

