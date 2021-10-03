CEDAR FALLS — Cydney Ferguson of NewAldaya Lifescapes has been awarded the Caregiver of the Year Award by LeadingAge Iowa, an association representing non-profit providers of aging services and supports. The award is given to an individual who demonstrates skills, both professional and interpersonal, that exceed expectations.

Cydney won the Caregiver of the Year Award for her extraordinary commitment to her residents, families, and staff.

Cydney has been a Nurse Manager at NewAldaya Lifescapes’ healthcare facility since 2016, managing the memory care units. She has exemplified the mission of NewAldaya through positively impacting residents, family, and staff at the organization. Cydney is willing to stop what she is doing to help others and is able to turn negative situations into teaching opportunities. She treats residents as if they were her own family, building relationships to ensure individualized care is always provided.

“NewAldaya congratulates Cydney for receiving this prestigious award. She exemplifies our mission by enhancing the lives of residents, families, and staff. No matter the individual lifescape or personal experience, Cydney strives to help others live better and well.” ~ Millisa Tierney, CEO.

