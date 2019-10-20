Care Initiatives Hospice volunteers earn statewide accolades
WATERLOO — Morgan Hendryz of Cedar Falls and LaRita Rose of Eldora recently received honors at the Hospice and Palliative Care Association of Iowa volunteer recognition ceremony.
Their dedication and commitment as volunteers with Care Initiatives Hospice has brought hours of dedicated compassion to dozens of area families, according to the hospice.
Hendryz is a student and works, as well as volunteering.
Rose has been volunteering her time with Care Initiatives Hospice for 10 years by visiting patients and their families almost every day in two specialty care facilities in Eldora.
Care Initiatives Hospice is an Iowa-based non-profit organization providing hospice care service in 66 Iowa counties.
