Cardamon/50
CEDAR FALLS - Lawrence (Larry) Cardamon and Barbara Cardamon are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a family vacation at a later date.
Lawrence (Larry) Cardamon and Barbara Bradley were wed June 20, 1970, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Their family includes Sarah (Jason) Richter of Shoreview, MN, Torrey Beth (Jeff) Volkman of Holly Springs, NC, and six grandchildren.
Mr. Cardamon retired as a Special Needs Teacher with the Waterloo School District, and Mrs. Cardamon retired as a High School Art Teacher with the Waterloo School District.
