Calvin Jared Sayers

Calvin Jared "CJ" Sayers 

Calvin Jared "CJ" Sayers will celebrate his 21st birthday with a family reunion in June and July at Shreveport, La., and Nicodemus, Kan., a National Historic Landmark founded by his ancestors in 1877 from Georgetown, Ky.

He was born May 17, 2001, in Waterloo to Kimberly and Calvin C. Sayers Jr.

His family includes three brothers, two nephews, three nieces, a grandmother, as well as uncles, aunts and cousins.

Calvin enjoys working at Culver’s, singing, fishing and traveling and most of all, being around his family. “I’m Blessed.”

