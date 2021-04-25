Calease/50

 Skip to main content
ANNIVERSARY

Mr. and Mrs. Calease

WAVERLY -- Mr. and Mrs. Calease are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower, family dinner and cake after church.

Jerry Calease married Kathy Brase on April 30, 1971, at St. John Lutheran Church  in Western Douglas.

The couple currently farms.

Their family includes: Chastity and Eric Mueller of Tripoli, Alicia Calease, Jared and Shelly Calease of Waverly, Jon and Stephanie Calease of Webster City, along with nine grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1826 130th St., Waverly, 50676.

