Buttross-Demmer

CEDAR FALLS — Lindsay Buttross and Matthew Demmer were married May 26, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn.
The Rev. Monsignor John McArthur performed the 7 p.m. ceremony at St. Louis Catholic Church, followed by a reception at the Hilton Memphis.
Parents of the couple are Dr. John and Paula Buttross of Memphis and John and Jane Demmer of Cedar Falls.
Matron of honor was Mary Kathryn Mallick of Fort Worth, Texas, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Hannah Kraker and Marie Kraker, both of Memphis, cousins of the bride; Molly Lahart of Chicago, sister of the groom; Mariam Mansaur of Austin, Texas, cousin of the bride; Laurel Miles of Memphis; Anja Minninger of Rockhill, S.C., cousin of the bride; Rosemary Neblett and Kaitlin Pogson, both of Memphis, and Maggi Polk of Hermitage, Tenn.
Best man was Justin Thomsen of Bettendorf. Groomsmen were John Buttross Jr. of Memphis, brother of the bride; Eric Escher of Minneapolis, Matt Gerace of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Bilal Ismail of Cordova, Tenn.; Dan Lahart of Chicago, brother-in-law of the groom; Ray Mallick of Fort Worth, brother-in-law of the bride; Joe Nace of Chicago, Eric Prill of Iowa City and Justin Wingo of Arlington, Tenn.
Flower girls were Nora Lahart and Madeline Lahart, both Chicago, nieces of the groom; and Gianna Mallick and Isabell Mallick, both of Fort Worth, nieces of the bride. Ring bearer was John Ray Mallick of Fort Worth, nephew of the bride.
Lindsay is an RN at Cresthaven Internal Medicine, and Matthew is a quality manager at Smith & Nephew, both in Memphis. They live in Germantown, Tenn.
