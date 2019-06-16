{{featured_button_text}}
Bussey/50

Mr. and Mrs. Bussey then

Bussey/50

CEDAR FALLS — Thomas and Suzzann Thompson Bussey of Nashua, formerly of Cedar Falls, will be honored on their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. June 22 at the Cedar Falls Community Center.

The couple eloped to the Little Brown Church on June 21, 1969.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hosting the event will be their family, Troy and Donna Bussey of Cedar Falls, Kris and Christina Bussey of Ute, Gina Houston of Nashua and Hector and Juli Camarin of Waterloo. They also have three grandchildren.

No gifts are requested.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments