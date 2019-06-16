Bussey/50
CEDAR FALLS — Thomas and Suzzann Thompson Bussey of Nashua, formerly of Cedar Falls, will be honored on their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. June 22 at the Cedar Falls Community Center.
The couple eloped to the Little Brown Church on June 21, 1969.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Hosting the event will be their family, Troy and Donna Bussey of Cedar Falls, Kris and Christina Bussey of Ute, Gina Houston of Nashua and Hector and Juli Camarin of Waterloo. They also have three grandchildren.
No gifts are requested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.