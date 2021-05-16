People in Business

VGM hires and promotes
WATERLOO-VGM Group, Inc. announces the following promotions and new hires.
In corporate IT, Tom Arens has been promoted from IT programming director to enterprise application architect, and Bryan Tonne has been promoted from director of business technology to VP of IT operations. In VGM Fulfillment, Conrad Burke and Kole Latusick have been hired as picking associates. Sam McKendree is a new intern in corporate IT, and Frank Baird has been hired as a developer for VGM Forbin. Strategic Imaging has hired Reed Spore as an account manager. Jeanne Bagenstos, Youlanda Robinson, and Rachel Roberts have been hired by Homelink as patient care coordinators.
Benner joins Oakridge
WATERLOO-Oakridge Real Estate announces Bethany Benner as their newest partner.
Bethany joins Dan Berregaard, Brian Page, Ann Lyons and Carl Ericson as partners. Bethany joined Oakridge in 2019.
Rafanello joins UNI
CEDAR FALLS-University of Northern Iowa has named Nick Rafanello executive director of Housing & Dining at UNI.
Rafanello has been with UNI since 2013 and is currently director of residence life. In his new role, he will oversee all programs, services and facilities of the Housing & Dining system, including the ongoing development of residence halls, dining centers, retail operations and catering services.
Howard appointed to state board
DES MOINES-Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed 2020 Iowa House Candidate Ryan Howard to the Early Childhood Iowa State Board. Ryan will be joined by six other new appointees to the state board.
Pending Senate confirmation, Howard’s term will be effective on 05/01/2021 and will end on 04/30/2024.
Early Childhood Iowa is a statewide initiative within the Iowa Department of Management that unites public and private agencies, organizations, and stakeholders under one common vision, “Every child, beginning at birth, will be healthy and successful.”
Auto dealer foundation re-elects Colwell
DES MOINES-Blake Colwell, of Bill Colwell Ford in Hudson has been re-elected as secretary-treasurer of the Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education.
He has served on the board since 2012 and has served in his position since 2017.
The foundation is a non profit entity established in 1995 by the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association. Their mission is to support education, research, and charities that positively impact the automotive industry.