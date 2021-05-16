People in Business

VGM hires and promotes

In corporate IT, Tom Arens has been promoted from IT programming director to enterprise application architect, and Bryan Tonne has been promoted from director of business technology to VP of IT operations. In VGM Fulfillment, Conrad Burke and Kole Latusick have been hired as picking associates. Sam McKendree is a new intern in corporate IT, and Frank Baird has been hired as a developer for VGM Forbin. Strategic Imaging has hired Reed Spore as an account manager. Jeanne Bagenstos, Youlanda Robinson, and Rachel Roberts have been hired by Homelink as patient care coordinators.