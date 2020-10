Burrell/50

WATERLOO - Charlie and Sherry Burrell are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Mr. and Mrs. Burrell were married on October 9, 1970.

Their family includes two sons; Troy (Carolyn) of Bradenton. Fla., and Barry (Ellen) of Des Moines; and grandson Chase of Des Moines.

Charlie and Sherry truly feel they have been blessed. Happy Days.

Thanks to all.

