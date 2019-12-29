{{featured_button_text}}

Burrage/50

JESUP — Albert and Patricia (Weber) Burrage will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 3. They will celebrate taking family to Florida in January.

They were married Jan. 3, 1970, at St. Athanasius in Jesup.

Patricia, now retired, has been a homemaker, school cook, and waitress at The Peppercorn Pantry. Albert, also retired, worked at John Deere for 40 years and was a committeeman for the UAW for 15 of his 40 years with Deere.

Their children are Robin (Jerry) Hubbard of Fort Worth, Texas, Aaron (Diane) Burrage of Traer, Brooke (Josh) Timmer of Urbandale, and Brynn (Jeff) Brass of Ackley. They also have six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to 4043 40th St., Des Moines IA 50310.

Their children would like to congratulate Albert and Patricia on this exciting milestone and publicly thank them for their selfless dedication to family, friends, and faith over the past 50 years.

