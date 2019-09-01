Buls/50
WAVERLY — Elston and Mary Buls will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Poor Farm Dining Facility (former Bremer County Home).
It’s 3 1/2 miles north of Highway 3 and 63 intersection and 1/2 mile east OR 1/2 mile south of C33 and Highway 63 intersection and 1/2 mile east. Use the entrance to the three-story building; it is handicap accessible. The public is invited.
Elston Buls and Mary Benning were married Sept. 21, 1969, in St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, rural Geneva.
They have two sons, Douglas of Cedar Falls and Darren of rural Waverly.
Their home address is 1645 140th St., Waverly 50677.
