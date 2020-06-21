Buchholz/50
WAVERLY — Darrel and Janice Buchholz are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house.
Darrel Buchholz and Janice Bahlmann were married June 21, 1970, at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli.
Their family includes Angela (Dale) Milligan of Charles City, Jason (Lisa) Buchholz of Minnetrista, Minn., Mikayla Milligan (fiancé Tyler Hyde) of Dubuque, Derek Milligan (Cora Crooks) of Cedar Rapids, and Dawson and Axel.
An open house will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W. No gifts please. Your well wishes will be appreciated!
