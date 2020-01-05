{{featured_button_text}}

2019 Buchanan County Natural Areas Photo Contest winners

Winners in the 2018 Buchanan County Natural Areas Photo Contest have been selected from finalists that were posted on the Fontana Park Facebook page.

Buchanan County Conservation staff selected the finalists in each category.

Callie Meyer of Independence was the overall winner for her picture of an American toad, taken right in her backyard. Meyer also had the winning image in the plants and wildflowers category.

Tracy Belle of Independence was chosen for her photo of a great horned owl, one of a pair she helped rehabilitate and release.

Chantel Cromwell of Hazleton was honored for a photo of her daughter walking the trail at Nibeck Wildlife Preserve in the people enjoying nature class, and Alex Franzen won the landscapes category with a photo of the signature wooden bridge at Fontana.

The overall winner received a $100 prize, and winners in each category receive $50. The photos will be on display in the Fontana Interpretive Nature Center.

2020 Contest Rules will be online at www.buchanancountyparks.com.

Thanks to everyone who entered one or more pictures, and congratulations to all the winners!

