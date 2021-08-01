 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryndle Rhiannon Rademacher
0 comments

Bryndle Rhiannon Rademacher

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bryndle Rhiannon Rademacher

Bryndle Rhiannon Rademacher

Bryndle Rhiannon RademacherCongratulations to Bryndle Rhiannon Rademacher.

In 2019 she achieved the highest level possible when she was crowned Grand Worthy Advisor of Iowa Rainbow in Des Moines.

She made history as the first person to hold the title for two consecutive years. Bryndle resides in Ankeny with her boyfriend where she works full time.

She is also an honor student.

Her parents, James and Andrea Rademacher and sister Amity Brielle Rademacher reside in Waverly.

Bryndle will be presenting her charity, Retrieving Freedom of Waverly, with $5,000.

Bryndle loves animals and plans a career in dentistry.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News