Bryndle Rhiannon RademacherCongratulations to Bryndle Rhiannon Rademacher.

In 2019 she achieved the highest level possible when she was crowned Grand Worthy Advisor of Iowa Rainbow in Des Moines.

She made history as the first person to hold the title for two consecutive years. Bryndle resides in Ankeny with her boyfriend where she works full time.

She is also an honor student.

Her parents, James and Andrea Rademacher and sister Amity Brielle Rademacher reside in Waverly.

Bryndle will be presenting her charity, Retrieving Freedom of Waverly, with $5,000.

Bryndle loves animals and plans a career in dentistry.

