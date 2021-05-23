Brustkern/70

JESUP-Mr. and Mrs. Brustkern are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner.

Peter Brustkern married Theresa Delagardelle on May 28, 1951, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.

Mr. Brustkern is retired. He farmed for 60 years, worked at Rath Packing for 28 years, and worked for Bertch Cabinet Mfg. for 10 years. Mrs. Brustkern is retired. She was a farmer’s wife, worked for Jeffries Upholstery, and is still a home maker.

Their family includes: Kathy Fischels, Jack Brustkern, and Laurie Brucia of Gilbertville, Kristy and Kevin Hagarty of Jesup, Vicky and Dan Staebell of Delhi, Nancy and Cindy (both deceased), 12 grandchildren, one step grandchild, and 28 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 7428 Poyner Rd., Jesup, 50648.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0