{{featured_button_text}}
Bruce/70

Mr. and Mrs. Bruce

CEDAR FALLS — Clair and Marilyn Kelley Bruce will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

A family get-together also is planned for a later date.

They were married April 30, 1949, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Cedar Falls.

Clair retired from the UNI Physical Plant Paint Shop, and Marilyn retired from the Cedar Falls High School Library.

Their family includes children Jim and Kathy Bruce of Cedar Falls, Steve Bruce and Nan Rogers of Spokane, Wash., and Doug Bruce and Roxanne Stone of Cedar Falls. They also have seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 616 Franklin St., Cedar Falls 50613.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments