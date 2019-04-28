CEDAR FALLS — Clair and Marilyn Kelley Bruce will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
A family get-together also is planned for a later date.
They were married April 30, 1949, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Cedar Falls.
Clair retired from the UNI Physical Plant Paint Shop, and Marilyn retired from the Cedar Falls High School Library.
Their family includes children Jim and Kathy Bruce of Cedar Falls, Steve Bruce and Nan Rogers of Spokane, Wash., and Doug Bruce and Roxanne Stone of Cedar Falls. They also have seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 616 Franklin St., Cedar Falls 50613.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.