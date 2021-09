Browne/50

JESUP-Albert and Sally Browne are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married on September 3, 1971, in Kansas City.

They have one daughter, Evelyn, who lives in Maryland.

Albert is a retired journeyman electrician. Sally is a retired educator.

A family celebrations is planned for later.

