Brown/35

KANSAS-Cecil and Lisa Brown are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary.

Cecil Brown married Lisa Hemmingsen on April 12, 1986, at the Cedar Falls Church of the Nazarene.

Mr. Brown is currently a Pastor and was a former Waterloo police officer.

Their family includes: Tyler Brown, and Ashley Brown of Kansas, Brittney Wiens of North Carolina, Bobbi Jo Brown and Samantha Burke of Iowa, along with seven grandchildren.

