Brooks/50
CEDAR FALLS — David and Suellyn (Colvin) Brooks will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Siesta Key, Fla., this month.
They were married July 5, 1969, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.
David retired from John Deere, and Suellyn retired as a teacher at Cedar Heights Elementary.
Their family includes two children, Matt and Janice Brooks and Sarah and Joel Oltrogge, all of Denver, and six grandchildren.
