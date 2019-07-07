{{featured_button_text}}
Brooks/50

Mr. and Mrs. Brooks

Brooks/50

CEDAR FALLS — David and Suellyn (Colvin) Brooks will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Siesta Key, Fla., this month.

They were married July 5, 1969, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

David retired from John Deere, and Suellyn retired as a teacher at Cedar Heights Elementary.

Their family includes two children, Matt and Janice Brooks and Sarah and Joel Oltrogge, all of Denver, and six grandchildren.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments