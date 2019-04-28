CEDAR FALLS -- Gaylen and Betty (Mennen) Brocka will observe their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
They were married May 1, 1959, at EUB Church in Aredale.
Gaylen retired from John Deere, and Betty retired from American Greetings.
Their family includes Michelle and Greg Thien of Tipton and Mike and Faythe Brocka of Denver. They have five grandchildren, Nicole (J.J.) Floss of Cedar Falls, Eric (Audrey) Thien of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Harrison, Leo and Oskar Brocka of Denver.
Cards may be sent to 5313 Caraway Lane, No. 206, Cedar Falls 50613.
