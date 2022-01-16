Brickman/70

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arlen and Donna Brickman

WAVERLY —Mr. and Mrs. Arlen Brickman will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Arlen and Donna (Reinking) Brickman united in marriage on Jan. 20, 1952. They have two children Becky (Rich) McBurney of Clarksville, and Richard Brickman, now deceased, along with four grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

Arlen retired as a John Deere final inspector, as well as being a farmer. Donna retired from being a homemaker.

Cards may be sent to: 1501 Third St. SW, No. 221 Waverly, IA 50677.

