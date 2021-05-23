Brettmann/50

DENVER-Jerald and Jan Brettmann are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Jerald Brettmann married Jan Reuter on May 29, 1971, at St. Joe’s in Waterloo.

They have two children: Jerilyn and Jeff (Lauren) both of Denver. They have four grandchildren: Zachary, Cole, Charlotte, and Amelia.

They will celebrate with a family vacation this summer.

The family also invites friends and relative to join in the celebration with a card shower.

Cards can be sent to: 340 Washington St., Denver, 50622.

