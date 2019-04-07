WATERLOO — West High School student Allison Brasch has been awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award.
The award recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country.
Brasch is a senior at West who has been involved in athletics, band, theater and is an International Baccalaureate student. She will officially receive her President’s Volunteer Service Award at the annual senior honors assembly at West on May 10.
