Allison Brasch

WATERLOO — Allison Brasch has been selected as a National Honor Society scholarship award recipient.

The West High School senior was chosen from more than 11,000 applicants and will receive a scholarship toward higher education. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership and character.

Brasch will attend the University of Iowa as a biology (pre-medicine) major and minor in Spanish.

