Brandt/50

DIKE — Gene and Patty (Rottinghaus) Brandt will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married July 28, 1973, in Gilbertville. Both are retired.

They are the parents of three children: Heather Brandt and Forrest Alton, Memphis, Tenn.; Sharla and Brett Johnson, Lonsdale, Minn.; Lisa Brandt, Waukee.

There are six grandchildren.

Gene and Patty celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their three daughters and their families in Negril, Jamaica, in January 2023.