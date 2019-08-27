CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women’s Organization has awarded scholarships to four students who live in the Cedar Valley and plan on attending or are attending an area college.
The Marie Robinson Memorial Fund, which is given by her family, supported $1,000 scholarships to Emma Knoop, a senior at Allen College, and Paige Hill, a freshman at Hawkeye Community College.
The $1,000 Cedar Falls BPW Scholarships were awarded to Mischa Terry, a senior at the University of Northern Iowa, and Olivia Charley, a junior at Allen College.
The BPW organizes the Salute to Women event each fall to raise scholarship funds to support nontraditional students. Business and Professional Women organizations are dedicated to improving opportunities for women.
