{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women’s Organization has awarded scholarships to four students who live in the Cedar Valley and plan on attending or are attending an area college.

The Marie Robinson Memorial Fund, which is given by her family, supported $1,000 scholarships to Emma Knoop, a senior at Allen College, and Paige Hill, a freshman at Hawkeye Community College.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The $1,000 Cedar Falls BPW Scholarships were awarded to Mischa Terry, a senior at the University of Northern Iowa, and Olivia Charley, a junior at Allen College.

The BPW organizes the Salute to Women event each fall to raise scholarship funds to support nontraditional students. Business and Professional Women organizations are dedicated to improving opportunities for women.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments