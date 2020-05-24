× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bottema/50

LA PORTE CITY — Jim and Yvonne (Wiest) Bottema were married on May 23, 1970, at Blessed Sacrament in Waterloo. They are celebrating with a card shower.

Jim retired from the tool room at Viking pump in Cedar Falls and Yvonne as a homemaker.

Mr. and Mrs. Bottema have three children. Nicole and Stacy Bushman from Fort Atkinson, James from Cedar Falls, and Robert from Cedar Rapids. They also have one grandchild, Kendra.

Cards can be sent to them at 12 Bluff Street, La Porte City, 50651.

