Borrett-Vorwald

WATERLOO -- Megan Borrett and Jordan Vorwald, both of Monona, are planning a September wedding.
Parents of the couple are Rita and Kim Borrett of Waterloo and Kay and Dan Vorwald of Monona.
The bride-to-be graduated in 2011 from Denver High School and in 2018 from Allen College with a BSN in nursing. She works as a nurse at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Her fiance, a 2013 MFL Marmac High School graduate and a 2018 Hawkeye Community College grad, is employed at Vorwald Enterprises Inc. He's also a sergeant in the Iowa National Guard.
The 3 p.m. ceremony will take place Sept. 28 in Monona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.