Borrett-Vorwald

Megan Borrett and Jordan Vorwald

WATERLOO -- Megan Borrett and Jordan Vorwald, both of Monona, are planning a September wedding.

Parents of the couple are Rita and Kim Borrett of Waterloo and Kay and Dan Vorwald of Monona.

The bride-to-be graduated in 2011 from Denver High School and in 2018 from Allen College with a BSN in nursing. She works as a nurse at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital.

Her fiance, a 2013 MFL Marmac High School graduate and a 2018 Hawkeye Community College grad, is employed at Vorwald Enterprises Inc.  He's also a sergeant in the Iowa National Guard.

The 3 p.m. ceremony will take place Sept.  28 in Monona.

