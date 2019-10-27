{{featured_button_text}}
Bonnie Jean Freese July 23, 1942 to Oct. 21, 2018

Yesterday, today, forever-What a difference a year makes.

Bonnie,

What beautiful memories we created in our 61 years.

Sometimes so hard, but I am so glad to have them.

You went through so much, but stayed so strong.

But that was you.

The hardest part of losing you is living without you.

You are always in my heart, thoughts and tears.

Love you darling, your husband and your loving family who love you and miss you daily. We love you Mom.

A bushel and a peck and a hug around your neck.

Thank you, honey, for being in my life.

