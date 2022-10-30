 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bonnie Jean Anderson

  • 0
Bonnie Jean Anderson.jpeg

Bonnie  Jean Anderson 

WATERLOO — Bonnie Jean Anderson will celebrate her 80th birthday Monday with a card shower.

She was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Earlville, the daughter of Joseph and Esther Kaiser. She married Ted J. Anderson on Dec. 31, 1964, at St. Joseph’s Church in Earlville.

She is retired after working for more than 35 years as a waitress at the Elks Club.

Her children are Tom (Kelly), Jim, Chris, Tim, Travis, Pam (Dave) Leiwig and Nick (Liz). There are 18 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Cards may be sent to 1686 Oakwood Drive, Waterloo, IA 50703.

“To the world you may be one person; but to one person you may be the world.” — Dr. Seuss

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News