Bonnie Farland

CEDAR FALLS-On February 28, Bonnie Farland will retire from the University of Northern Iowa in the Advancement Office.

After 23 years in various positions at UNI, Bonnie looks forward to golf and travel with her husband, Mark, during retirement.

Congratulations on your retirement, mom!

Cards and greetings may be sent to: 3035 Pheasant Drive, Unit C, Cedar Falls, 50613.

