Bonnie Davis-Buck
HUDSON — Bonnie Davis-Buck will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.
She was born May 5, 1929, at home in Smoketown, Bremer County, daughter of Richard and Lida Hills. She grew up in Waverly.
Bonnie was a hairdresser and retired from J.C. Penney’s Hair Salon.
Her family includes children Gary and Sandra Davis of Winlock, Wash., Sandi Davis, Jenny and Mike Rossin and Gene and Rose Davis, all of Waterloo, along with nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 305 Springfield Ave., No. 3, Hudson 50643.
Please help Bonnie celebrate by wishing her a happy birthday!
