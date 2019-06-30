Bolt-Assink
NEW HARTFORD — Molly Bolt and Justin Assink are planning a summer wedding.
Parents of the couple are Maurie and Cheryl Bolt of Janesville, and Colette and Mark Hagedorn of Waverly and Connie and the late Jeff Assink of Cedar Falls.
The bride-to-be is a teacher with the Janesville Community School District, and her fiance is employed at MBS Family Farms in Plainfield.
Vows are set for 4 p.m. July 27 in Waverly.
