Bohlen/65

ALLISON-Mr. and Mrs. Bohlen are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Melvin Bohlen married Valda DeBower on February 26, 1956, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison.

Mr. Bohlen is a retired farmer and enjoys restoring Farmall tractors. Mrs. Bohlen is retired from the Butler County REC.

They have three children: Karla and Larry Schmidt of Allison, Danny and Lori Bohlen of Allison, and Trisha and Dean Bahe of Waverly.

They have seven grandchildren, Shannon (Jon), Melissa, Samantha, Tiffany (Daniel), Dalton (Kasie), Jessica and Jacob.

They have nine great-grandchildren, Bryce, Jackson, Allison, Emma Jo, Nadelyn, Brylen, Hudson, Kora and Kaysen.

Cards can be sent to: 22771 Hwy 3, Allison, 50602.

