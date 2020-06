Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

Boeck/73

JANESVILLE — Otto Lewis and Beverly (Hundley) Boeck are celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Mr. Boeck is a survivor of The Battle of the Bulge, and Mrs. Boeck is retired from being Janesville’s caramel apple lady.