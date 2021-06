Bochmann/50

GREENE-Mr. and Mrs. Bochmann are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

James Bochmann married Sharon Schrage on June 26, 1971, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville.

Mr. Bochmann is a retired farmer and electrician. Mrs. Bochmann is a retired nurse.

Their family includes three children: Brent (Lori) Bochmann of Fairfield, Nathan (Sarah) Bochmann of Des Moines, Carissa (Chris) Grant of Ankeny; and seven grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0