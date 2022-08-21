 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bob & Rhoda Olson

bob and rhoda olson.jpg

Bob and Rhoda Olson 

CEDAR FALLS -- Bob and Rhoda Olson celebrated their 95th and 90th birthdays with a family dinner on July 30.

Cards can be sent to 5313 Caraway Lane, Apartment 304, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

