Bob Nelson
CEDAR FALLS — Bob Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.
He married Marge on Oct. 29, 1950, in Dike. She later passed in 2016.
He retired in 1992 after nearly 44 years with the Iowa State Highway Patrol in the communications division.
His family includes Deb and Alan Bernard, Steve and Therese Nelson, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 5118 S. Main St., Apt. 22, Cedar Falls, 50613.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!