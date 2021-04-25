Bob Martin

INDEPENDENCE-Bob Martin will celebrate his 80th birthday with a card shower.

Bob was born on April 30, 1941 to Glenn and Ruby (Bailey) Martin.

He later married Sandy (Johnston) Rasmussen on December 24, 1986.

Bob served in the United States Navy for four years and retired from John Deere after 34 years. His favorite “job” after retiring was volunteering for more than 15 years with the kids at Jesup Elementary. He helped teach them everything from tying their shoes to math strategies and loved every minute of it!

His family includes: Erik Rasmussen of Waterloo, Scott (Beth) Rasmussen of Gilbertville, and two grandchildren: Noah McMurrin of Cedar Falls, and Isiah Phillips of Gilbertville.

Although we would love to throw a big birthday bash for Bob’s 80th birthday, we’ve decided to do a surprise party since COVID is still a concern.

Cards can be sent to: 717 Spruce Dr. SW, Independence, 50644.

