Bob Higgins

TRAER — Bob Higgins celebrated his 90th birthday with a family dinner and is accepting cards.

Bob was born on October 8, 1931 to Margaret and Harold Higgins.

He later married JoAnn Lovig on June 30, 1956.

He was a 4-H Youth Extension Leader and Farmer.

His family includes: Mary Jo (Rodney) of Traer, Holly (Alan) of Mexico, Rebecca (Stacey) of Oklahoma, Mark (Sarah) of Colorado; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Cards can be sent to him at: 2969 140th St., Traer, 50675.

