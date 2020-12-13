Blevins/50

PARKERSBURG—Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Blevins are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family gathering in 2021.

Tom Blevins married Linda Schoeneman on December 12, 1970, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids.

Mr. Blevins is a retired school teacher from Aplington-Parkersburg Community Schools and from Goodwill Industries as a community trainer. Mrs. Blevins is a retired banker and real estate agent from Midwest One bank.

Their family includes: John (Julie) Blevins of Ankeny, Tim (Nicole) Blevins of Marion, Dan (Brandie) Blevins of Clive; and nine grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1319 Circle Dr., Parkersburg, 50665.

