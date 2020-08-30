× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blank/40

SHELL ROCK - On August 30th, 1980, Terry Blank became the luckiest man on Earth when he married Patricia Olthoff. He says every day since has been an "adventure."

Terry is retired from law enforcement and the military. Pat is continuing her decade's long assignment as IPR's News Goddess.

To mark their 40th anniversary, instead of visiting the always popular Pete's Hamburger stand, they've decided to splurge.

Pat suggested Hawaii. Terry insisted on a peninsula. So, they will travel to Door County, Wisconsin in September.

You can send cards to: 30532 280th St., Shell Rock, 50670.

