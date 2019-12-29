{{featured_button_text}}
Black Hawk GOP

Black Hawk GOP provides Christmas meals

WATERLOO — Republicans of Black Hawk County, under the direction of Don Shares, collected enough food for 141 families of six for Christmas meal distribution.

More than 1,000 pounds of food were donated which supplemented the meat, eggs and dairy given. Each meal included potatoes, green bean casserole, gravy, stuffing and cake. The food was delivered to the NE Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo in time for a Christmas meal distribution.

This is one of three annual service projects the Black Hawk GOP has planned for the year.

