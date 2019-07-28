{{featured_button_text}}
4-H Court

From left, back, Luke Koenigsfeld, 2019 fair king, Zach Koch, 2018 fair king; and  Dylan Danielson, all of Hudson; and front, Kelsey Fecht of Waterloo, Ellie Magee of Dunkerton, Megan Pezley of Cedar Falls, Ellie Brown of Hudson, 2019 fair queen; and Rachel Bauler of Hudson, past fair queen. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

Black Hawk County 4-H/FFA Fair!

The 4-H/FFA Fair took place this week at the National Cattle Congress grounds.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Luke Koenigsfeld was named 2019 Fair King, and Ellie Brown of Hudson was named 2019 Fair Queen.

The National Cattle Congress is set for Sept. 12-15.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments