4-H Court

From left, front row: Kelsey Fecht (Waterloo) 2019 National Cattle Congress Queen; 4-H/FFA candidates Ellie Magee (Dunkerton), Megan Peasley (Cedar Falls), Ellie Brown (Hudson), and Rachel Bauler (Hudson) 2017 Past 4-H/FFA Queen. Back row: King candidates Luke Koenigsfeld (Hudson), Zach Koch (Hudson), and 2018 King Dylan Danielson (Hudson).

Black Hawk County 4-H/FFA Fair!

The 4-H/FFA Fair is this Tuesday, July 23, through Saturday, July 27.

Tuesday starts at 5:30 p.m. with free hot dogs and chips, 6 p.m. Fair King and Queen will be announced.

Come join us Friday evening for pork sandwiches and sweet corn about 6 p.m., then free concert at 8:30 p.m.

National Cattle Congress is Sept. 12-15.

The court includes Kelsey Fecht (Waterloo), Ellie Magee (Dunkerton), Ellie Brown (Hudson), Megan Peasley (Cedar Falls); and Dylan Danielson (Hudson) and Luke Koeningsfeld (Hudson).

