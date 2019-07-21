Black Hawk County 4-H/FFA Fair!
The 4-H/FFA Fair is this Tuesday, July 23, through Saturday, July 27.
Tuesday starts at 5:30 p.m. with free hot dogs and chips, 6 p.m. Fair King and Queen will be announced.
Come join us Friday evening for pork sandwiches and sweet corn about 6 p.m., then free concert at 8:30 p.m.
National Cattle Congress is Sept. 12-15.
The court includes Kelsey Fecht (Waterloo), Ellie Magee (Dunkerton), Ellie Brown (Hudson), Megan Peasley (Cedar Falls); and Dylan Danielson (Hudson) and Luke Koeningsfeld (Hudson).
