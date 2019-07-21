Black Hawk County 4-H/FFA Fair!
The 4-H/FFA Fair will continue through Saturday at the National Cattle Congress grounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Today's events livestock shows, wood carvings, a barbecue cookout and club carnival from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and a free concert at 8:30 p.m. by Casey Muessignman.
On Saturday, there are shows, workshops, a peddle tractor pull, Reading with Harley, a pie contest and auction, a family picnic at 4 p.m. and the 6 p.m. Parade of Clubs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.