Black Hawk County 4-H/FFA Fair!

The 4-H/FFA Fair will continue  through Saturday at the National Cattle Congress grounds.

Today's events livestock shows, wood carvings, a barbecue cookout and club carnival from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and a free concert at 8:30 p.m. by  Casey Muessignman.

On Saturday, there are shows, workshops, a peddle tractor pull,  Reading with Harley, a pie contest and auction, a family picnic at 4 p.m. and the 6 p.m. Parade of Clubs.

